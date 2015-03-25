Police: IRA Rebels Raid Northern Ireland Gun Shop

An armed gang has robbed a Northern Ireland gun shop in a raid that police suspect was committed by Irish Republican Army dissidents.

Police say a gun dealer in the border village of Garrison, County Fermanagh, was held up in his shop Saturday night by three masked men. Their getaway car was found a half-hour later in the nearby village of Belleek. The car was torched, a common IRA practice to destroy forensic evidence.

Police said Tuesday that nine handguns were stolen, including two 9mm pistols and a .22-caliber.

IRA dissidents have repeatedly attacked police officers over the past year, wounding several but killing none. They have been most active in Fermanagh.