Police 'Fairly Confident' Remains Found Are Missing Virginia Tech Student

Virginia state police say they are "fairly confident" human remains discovered on a southern Albermarle County farm are of missing Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington.

The skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning on the Anchorage Farm by owner David Bass.

Harrington, a 20-year-old junior at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, hasn't been seen since October when she was separated from her friends at a Metallica concert in Charlottesville.

State Police Superintendent Steve Flaherty said an autopsy will be conducted to confirm that the remains are of Harrington.

Flaherty also said there is no readily available access to the area where the remains were found.

The family learned this morning that remains of a female body had been found in Virginia, the family's representative, Leslie Valenza, told Fox News.

Dan Harrington, Morgan's father, told WTVR.com that "this is a horrible day" for him and his family.

Bass told The Associated Press he was feeding his cattle at the time and saw the remains from his tractor. He declined additional comment.

"I looked down and saw what looked like a human skull and my first thought was that it was Morgan Harrington," Bass told WTVR.com.

