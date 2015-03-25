Police: Charred Corpse in Trunk of Burning Car May Have Been Alive When Fire Started

Police are investigating the death of a person found in a burned car in the parking lot of an auto parts store in southwest Atlanta.

Authorities were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday to put out a car fire. They found the remains of the body in the trunk. Police Lt. Keith Meadows says both the victim and the car had been burned. He says the victim might have been alive when the fire started.

Atlanta police detectives say the four-door car's distinguishing features are almost all burned beyond recognition. The medical examiner will determine the victim's identity.