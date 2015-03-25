Plea Deal for Memorial Service Intruder Accused of Showing Obscene Photos to Grieving Mother

A Boulder man accused of showing up to a memorial gathering uninvited, showing pornographic pictures to the grieving mother, and grabbing the breast of the dead woman's sister pleaded guilty to felony trespassing.

Thirty-year-old Marlos Hernandez agreed to a plea deal Wednesday in Boulder County District Court. The deal calls for prosecutors to drop charges of first-degree burglary, harassment and unlawful sexual contact.

He's scheduled to be sentenced July 9.

Through a translator, Hernandez maintained that he never broke in to the memorial gathering and said he was invited into the event April 2.

Police say the family did not ask Hernandez to leave because he was only one of a few mourners they didn't know.