Plane Lands on Fifth Hole of Michigan Golf Course, Drives Back to Airport

A single-engine prop plane with two people aboard has made a safe emergency landing on a fairway at a southeastern Michigan golf course.

The plane then drove on roads under police escort back to the airport.

The pilot said he lost power shortly after takeoff from Ann Arbor Municipal Airport Tuesday morning.

He brought the plane down on the fairway of the fifth hole at Stonebridge Golf Club. The airport and golf course are in Washtenaw County's Pittsfield Township, about 35 miles west-southwest of Detroit.

Pittsfield Public Safety Director Matt Harshberger told The Ann Arbor News no one was hurt, and the golf course didn't have much damage. WWJ-AM says a man was flying the plane with his grandson aboard.