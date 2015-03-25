Plane Carrying 2 MSNBC Hosts Makes Emergency Landing in South Carolina

A plane carrying two MSNBC television show hosts has made an emergency landing in South Carolina after a pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

MSNBC personalities Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough were among the 16 passengers and three crew members on the Delta Connection flight from New York to Charleston. Horry County Department of Airports spokeswoman Lauren Morris said the plane landed at the Myrtle Beach airport around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Brzezinski and Scarborough are scheduled to moderate the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial debate Thursday night in Charleston. Scarborough says on his Twitter account he and Brzezinski were driving to Charleston from Myrtle Beach.