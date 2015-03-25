Pitt Manager Won't Comment on Conflicting Jolie Birth Reports

Angelina Jolie has given birth to twins in France, "Entertainment Tonight" is reporting on its Web site, citing a source close to Jolie — but another report says it's not true.

The manager for Jolie's partner and the twins' father, actor Brad Pitt, told FOXNews.com there would be "no comment." A rep for the actress, however, denied the report.

"Angelina has not given birth. She is fine, enjoying her home and her family in France," a rep for the actress told People magazine.

Photo Essay: Click here to see Angelina at Cannes

FOX411: Birth Looks Like a Hoax

The twins are the fifth and sixth children for Jolie and Pitt. Their other children are 6-year-old Maddox, 4-year-old Pax, 3-year-old Zahara and 2-year-old Shiloh.

Earlier reports out of France said Jolie gave birth on Sunday at a Catholic clinic in the Aix-En-Provence region of the country. French gossip sites reported that the babies were named Isla Marcheline and Amelie Jane, in honor of the girls' grandmothers.

Jolie appeared heavily pregnant when she took to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France to tout her animated movie "Kung Fu Panda" and Clint Eastwood's "Changeling."

She issued a press release stating Aug. 19 as the babies' due date, but FOXNews.com's Roger Friedman reported last week that Jolie's due date might be sooner as she was already pregnant during the filming of "Changeling." Friedman also reported that Jolie was carrying fraternal twin girls.

Jolie said earlier this month that she was thinking of giving birth in France.

"I actually haven't completely decided, but we are certainly thinking of France," Jolie said. "It's a second language in our house. I'm still learning so I'm not going to attempt it here today, my rusty French. But our children are starting to speak French, so being here is very good for them for their language."

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine due to hit newsstands next week and excerpted on its Web site Friday, Jolie said Pitt found her to be very appealing when pregnant.

“I love it. It makes me feel like a woman. It makes me feel that all the things about my body are suddenly there for a reason. It makes you feel round and supple, and to have a little life inside you is amazing. Also, I’m fortunate. I think some women have a different experience depending on their partner. I think that affects it. I happen to be with somebody who finds pregnancy very sexy. So that makes me feel very sexy," she told the magazine.

The pair recently moved into the Miraval Estate villa in the French hamlet of Correns, in the Provence region, according to the mayor and the inn's owner.

"They are people who I hope will live normally here," Mayor Michael Latz told The Associated Press.

Security guards were blocking the gates to the estate Friday, while a postal truck and other maintenance vehicles regularly passed in and out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here for the ET report

Click here for the People report

Click here for the Vanity Fair report