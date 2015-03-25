Pierce Brosnan, Other Celebs Protest Malibu Gas Terminal

Pierce Brosnan and other celebrities on Friday protested plans to build a liquefied natural gas terminal off the coast of Southern California.

The Cabrillo Port Liquefied Natural Gas facility is being proposed by Australian-based BHP Billiton, one of the world's largest energy companies. The $800 million terminal would be located 14 miles off the coast of Malibu.

Opponents of the project said the terminal fails to meet federal clean air requirements, but BHP officials argued that it would provide a reliable source of low-polluting energy.

Brosnan said he believes that if people do not speak out against the project now, they will regret it later.

"As a father and a concerned citizen and a resident of Malibu for 20-odd years, we are protesting this," Brosnan said. "Please let's consider this and let's look at it very clearly before we make any harsh moves."

A letter on Brosnan's Web site questioning the project's impact was signed by Barbra Streisand, Cindy Crawford, Martin Sheen, Tom Hanks, Sting and Charlize Theron.

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing a draft air pollution permit for BHP but is still reviewing public comments. A decision is expected sometime next year.