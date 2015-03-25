Philippines Recover Terror Explosives

The Philippine military on Wednesday recovered 10 sacks of explosives in a Manila (search) suburb that officials said were intended for bombing plots by Muslim militants.

The seizure came as soldiers and police beefed up security in the capital following a threat by the Muslim extremist group Abu Sayyaf to avenge the deaths of 23 inmates, most of them suspected members, killed by police in a botched jailbreak last week.

Military spokesman Buenaventural Pascual said the sacks, some of which contained bombs and TNT, were found in a house in suburban Quezon City.

Jemaah Islamiyah has been blamed for the August 2003 bombing of the J.W. Marriott hotel in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, which killed 12 people, and the October 2002 bombings on Bali island that killed 202, mostly foreign tourists.