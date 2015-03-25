Pennsylvania Man Accused of Holding Roommate Hostage

A western Pennsylvania man has been charged with beating his roommate and locking her in her bedroom against her will for four days.

Police say 24-year-old Michelle Jones told them the incident began Saturday when she and her roommate, 47-year-old Christopher Boulding, got into an argument.

Later that evening, police say Boulding busted into the bathroom while Jones was there and beat her. Police say Jones told them Boulding then locked her in the bedroom and threatened to kill her if she left. Police say Jones told them she was forced to urinate in a tub by her bed.

Police say Jones managed to call her mother on Tuesday. Police say Jones' mother called police.

Boulding has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.