Pelosi Promises to Better Protect Congressional Pages

House Speaker-to-be Nancy Pelosi called the page program a "national treasure," vowing to better protect congressional pages when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Pelosi said legislation will be introduced early in the new Congress to increase oversight of the page program after allegations surfaced that former Rep. Mark Foley improperly communicated with teen pages.

Foley resigned earlier this year after it was revealed that he had sent e-mails and other electronic messages to male pages with sexually graphic topics.

After investigating the matter, the House ethics committee said there had been concerns about Foley's interactions with young male pages for more than a decade but Republican lawmakers and aides failed to take action.