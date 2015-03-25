Pearl Harbor: Day of Infamy, Day of Destiny

Saturday June 2, at 3 p.m. ET

December 7, 1941 was a day of infamy, a day of destiny and a day that changed America forever.

Veterans who fought in Europe and the Pacific and those that served on the home front will tell you they think about their lives as occurring before and after Pearl Harbor. This weekend join host Paula Zahn, as Fox News investigates the impact that the surprise Japanese attack had on the outcome of World War II and the history of the U.S.

We’ll take you step-by-step through the attack, from the decks of the Japanese aircraft carriers, to the carnage in the harbor. Our eyewitnesses to the attack will tell you what they saw, what they did and how they felt.

We’ll get insight from the dean of Pearl Harbor historians, Professor Donald Goldstein, co-author of At Dawn We Slept, the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor.

We’ll review how Hollywood has sought to capture the events of the attack, from famed director John Ford’s recreation, to 20th Century Fox’s Tora Tora Tora. Plus, we’ll show you exclusive Movietone footage shot by Al Brick, the only cameraman to actually film the attack.

And, we’ll look at the personal stories of those who served our nation in World War II and whose lives were changed forever by the attack on Pearl Harbor.

