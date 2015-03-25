Pat Sajak Weekend: July 20

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 a.m. ET

Join Pat Sajak for FOX News Channel's show with one-on-one celebrity conversations!

This one-hour show is the place for conversation and celebrity interviews. Pat's easygoing style and appreciation for his guests prove to be a winning combination.

Check out these special guests:

Join us to see the many faces of Tim Matheson. It's been 25 years since one movie changed his career. Animal House (search) is back! But where are the characters now? We get a sneak peek. And will the voice of Johnny Quest ever come back to the White House or into Martha Stewart's (search) kitchen? Don't miss it!

Plus, comedian Robert Wuhl tells us why his show Ali$$ (search) went out with a bang and not a whimper. And was his character based on a real sports agent? We find out. Also, what well-known funny man gave him his first job? Finally, we get a preview of his latest project, which may be a big winner with HBO (search).