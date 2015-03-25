Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Parents Angry Over Disney's 'Dive In' Underwear for Young Girls

By | The Sun

“High School Musical” underwear for young girls have sparked outrage — because they have the words “Dive in” on them.

A British woman bought a packet of five pairs, with a “Disney-approved” design promoting the hit movie, for her seven-year-old granddaughter.

“When she put them on, myself and my daughter thought, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It is inappropriate because it is sexually suggestive,” Sue Ralph, a 57-year-old civil servant, said. “You just never know who could see that and think it was a bit too enticing for a young child to be wearing.”

Sue is demanding the $7.50 packs are removed from her local Asda supermarket in Broadstairs, Kent, where she bought them.

The underwear has also angered the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, a British children’s charity.

NSPCC said: “This is part of a worrying trend of inappropriate clothing marketed at young children.”

“The design was approved by Disney. It was completely innocent and not meant to cause offence,” Asda said in a statement.

