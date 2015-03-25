Pakistan Heat Wave Leaves 75 Dead

A weeklong spell of extreme summer heat has left 75 people dead in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, a health official said Sunday.

Last week 25 people were reported dead in a two-day heat-wave in Punjab, but that figure reached 75 as the sweltering temperatures stretched on all week, said Javed Asghar, a health adviser to the provincial government.

Many of the deaths were caused by dehydration, he said, urging people to "have maximum intake of water and other drinks."

Temperatures have shot up across Pakistan, reaching 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Punjab districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Multan, Asghar said.

Mohammed Ali, an official at the state-run Meteorological Department in Lahore, said thunderstorms and rain were expected in parts of Punjab that would likely bring temperatures down and provide some relief from the heat.