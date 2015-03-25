One Killed in Attack on Police in Turkey

Assailants hurled a hand grenade at a police vehicle in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Wednesday, killing a police officer and wounding four other people, reports and officials said.

Two other police officers and two passers-by were among the wounded, Diyarbakir Gov. Huseyin Avni Mutlu said.

The state-run Anatolia news agency said the vehicle was attacked with a hand grenade.

The blast occurred at a busy market crowded with people shopping before Friday's festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, CNN-Turk television reported.

The station had reported earlier that a child was killed in the blast, but Mutlu said the dead person was a police officer.

Police sealed off the area where the blast occurred and journalists were not allowed in.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. But Kurdish rebels, fighting for autonomy in the region, have carried out similar attacks in the past.