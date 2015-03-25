Oklahoma Police Searching for Pregnant Woman Missing Since Friday

Authorities have found the car of a pregnant Oklahoma woman missing since Friday night, NewsOK.com reports.

Lauren Barnes, 20, who is five months pregnant and requires daily medication, was reported missing by her parents on Saturday after failing to meet friends Friday night in Bethany, Okla., the site reports.

Click here to read NewsOK.com's report.

Police found her locked car at a park on Sunday afternoon and her father told NewsOK.com that he suspects foul play.

Barnes did not show up for work Monday at an Oklahoma City apartment complex, where she is employed as a housekeeper, according to NewsOK.com.

Barnes takes prescription blood thinner to help with blood clotting, KOCO.com reported.

Click here for KOCO.com's report.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Bethany, Okla., police at 405-789-2323.