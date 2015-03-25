Ohio Teen Sentenced 2 Years for Baby's Rat Bites, Loss of Toes

An 18-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in an infant's loss of two toes to rat bites inside a filthy mobile home.

Todd Trent pleaded guilty Monday to child endangering and was sentenced by Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering.

Trent was the boyfriend of the child's mother when authorities discovered in July that the 6-week-old girl had been seriously injured by rats in the family's mobile home west of Piketon in southern Ohio.

Child endangering charges are still pending against three others, including the mother.

The infant girl was hospitalized for several days and then released to relatives.