©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update January 13, 2015

Ohio Teacher Refuses to Remove Bible From Students' View

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio – An Ohio middle school teacher says he won't obey an order to remove a Bible from view of students.

John Freshwater said Wednesday he agreed to remove a collage from his classroom that included the Ten Commandments, but that asking him to remove the Bible on his desk goes too far.

Officials with the Mount Vernon School District say they don't oppose religion but are required by the U.S. Constitution not to promote or favor any set of religious beliefs.

Freshwater says being forced to keep the Bible out of sight would infringe on his rights.

Mount Vernon is about 40 miles northeast of Columbus.