Ohio Family Allows Visitors to Pay Respects to 'Baby Grace'

People touched by the story of "Baby Grace" may pay their respects on Tuesday at a funeral home in the Cleveland area.

The remains of Riley Ann Sawyers, 2, washed ashore at Galveston Bay in late October. Investigators named her Baby Grace before they could determine her identity.

The girl's mother and stepfather remain jailed on capital murder and evidence tampering charges in what prosecutors say was the July torture death of the youngster.

Kimberly Dawn Trenor and the girl had lived in Ohio, before moving to the Houston area where the woman and Royce Clyde Zeigler II lived with the child.

Media attention led the girl's grandmother in Ohio to identify her. Sheryl Sawyers and her son Robert Sawyers — the girl's father — sought the remains.

Sawyers' funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.