Ohio College Remains Open Despite Threat to Kill Black Students

The head of an Ohio technical college says the school remains open for classes in the face of a threat that black students would be killed Tuesday.

President Ron Erickson says in a letter on Hocking College's Web site that the school has responded with better security, law enforcement officers and counselors.

A message threatening blacks and including Tuesday's date was found scrawled on a bathroom wall in a dormitory more than a week ago. At least two black students have withdrawn from school and several others have moved out of the dorm.

In the letter dated Saturday, Erickson says every effort is being made to keep students, employees and visitors safe.

He describes the graffiti as an "ignorant act" and says it doesn't represent the school.