NYC Councilman Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend

A city councilman is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face with a broken drinking glass, causing a gash that required 20 stitches to close, authorities say.

Hiram Monserrate was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after the fight at Karla Giraldo's apartment early Friday, the Queens district attorney's office says.

A prosecutor says Monserrate told police that he tripped while holding a glass of water in his hand and that the glass accidentally hit his girlfriend. Bail has been set at $5,000.

The 41-year-old Monserrate is beginning a term as a state senator next month. Calls and an e-mail to his lawyers weren't immediately returned.