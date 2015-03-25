NY Hospital Wins Kidney Transplant-Cancer Lawsuit

A jury has decided a New York City hospital is not to blame for the death of a man who became riddled with cancer after getting a kidney from a donor who unknowingly had uterine cancer.

NYU Langone Medical Center says the Queens jury found in favor of the hospital Friday in the medical malpractice case surrounding Vincent Liew's death.

Liew's widow sued the hospital. Her lawyers didn't immediately return a call.

Liew decided in 2002 to keep the kidney after his surgeon said odds were slim that the cancer would sicken him. Liew eventually had the organ removed but soon died of cancer. His autopsy said it came from the donor.

The hospital says it advised Liew there was a risk and monitored the kidney.

