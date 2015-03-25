No Wedding Plans for Beyonce

Beyonce could be found in a Los Angeles-area department store over the weekend. But she sure wasn't there to pick out items for her wedding registry.

"I have no wedding plans," she told AP Television News, smiling, then breaking out into her trademark huge laugh. "No, I'm not rushing."

Then just where have all those reports been coming from — predicting a summer ceremony for Beyonce and superstar hip-hop artist and producer Jay-Z?

"They've been saying it about every celebrity forever," she replied, shaking her head. "It's not personal. They just do it to everyone.

"I'm 24 years old!" Beyonce added, laughing big again.

Of course, not every 24-year-old attracts a crowd of 3,000 when she drops into a fragrance department. But such was the case Sunday at the Lakewood Robinsons-May store as Beyonce made a rare retail appearance to promote her second signature fragrance, Tommy Hilfiger's True Star Gold.

"I had True Star originally," she said. "And it was a reflection of my true self, of Beyonce. It was really private, and not overbearing. And this is True Star Gold. Gold is my favorite color, and it, basically, is a reflection of 'Sasha,' who is my personality on the stage. You can see in all the ads: I have the hair blowin', the fierce makeup, the smoky eyes, the mic. It's more sexy. It's more outgoing. It's the type of fragrance you would wear if you had a hot date or you're going out, having a 'Sex and the City' night with your girlfriends."

Speaking of, this period marks the beginning of a new chapter for Beyonce, who has officially gone solo after selling more than 40-million CDs as one-third of Destiny's Child.

Beyonce said her current life doesn't feel much different from when she was with the group. In fact, Beyonce said she's regularly on the phone with bandmate Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland will be over for Christmas.

"I don't think I'm going to feel it until I have an album coming out," Beyonce said. "Because when I go into the studio and I have to decide the singles and the videos and all of that by myself, when I have that pressure and I'm going to have to perform by myself — that's when it's gonna hit."

In February, we'll see Beyonce back on the big screen in a remake of comedy classic "The Pink Panther," co-starring Steve Martin and Kevin Kline. Later in 2006, Beyonce will star in "Dreamgirls," a screen adaptation of the Broadway-musical smash.

She'll play "Deena," the Diana Ross-like character in a musical inspired by the triumphs and tragedies of The Supremes. In the film, Deena will age from 16 to 30. "I get to really show a range and really get to act for the first time," Beyonce said.

In the meantime, she's going home for the holidays. "My mother is cooking," Beyonce noted with a smile. "So, I'm trying to watch my weight because I know when I get home I'm gonna probably gain five pounds, because I'm gonna eat that food five days in a row. I always eat it for a week after she cooks it. I can't wait."