Nicole Kidman Tops Female Hollywood Rich List

Nicole Kidman is the queen of Hollywood when it comes to money. The Oscar winner, who earns as much as $17 million per movie, tops the fifth annual list of highest-paid actresses released Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman, 39, ranked second on last year's list behind four-time top-earner Julia Roberts, who didn't make the list this year. She spent time with her 2-year-old twins.

In second place, with $15 million per movie, was Reese Witherspoon, 30, who won the best-actress Oscar this year for her performance in "Walk the Line."

Renee Zellweger, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively. They also get $15 million for each film.

Rounding out the top 10 are Halle Berry ($14 million), Charlize Theron ($10 million), Angelina Jolie ($10 million), Kirsten Dunst ($8 million to $10 million) and Jennifer Aniston ($8 million).

The list will appear in the Women in Entertainment Power 100 issue to be published by The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 5.