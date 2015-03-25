Newspaper Sues Punk Band for Using Photo of Slain Officer on Album

An Arizona newspaper has filed suit accusing a local punk rock band of copyright infringement because it used a slain police officer's photo to illustrate its album.

The Arizona Daily Star said its lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court.

The Tucson newspaper says the band Awful Truth used the photo to promote its album "Kill a Cop for God."

It says the photo taken by a Star staff photographer shows Tucson officer Erik Hite lying on the ground with officers aiding him after he was shot during a chase last year. The officer later died.

Star Managing Editor Teri Hayt said the image is very sensitive for the community.

The band's lead singer, David Stine, told the Star he didn't think anything was wrong with using the photo.