New York Settles Case With 'Bodies' Exhibitors

New York state's top lawyer says he has reached a settlement with a company that exhibits preserved human cadavers to prevent the use of bodies without documentation of their origins.

"Bodies ... The Exhibition" shows cadavers treated with a process called polymer preservation in various poses. The exhibit has drawn protesters who say the Chinese people whose cadavers or body parts are used in the exhibit never agreed to the displays.

Attorney General Andrew Cuomo says that the show's developer, Now Premier Exhibitions, must obtain documentation of the cause of death, origin of the bodies and the consent of the deceased to have their remains displayed.

Anyone who has already visited the exhibit in New York City is also entitled to a refund.