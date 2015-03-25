New York School Board Approves Pregnancy Tests for Students

Students in one suburban New York community may soon be able to get pregnancy tests at school health centers.

The school board in the Westchester County village of Port Chester approved a measure to add pregnancy tests and tests for sexually transmitted diseases to the services available at the clinics. The clinics are in elementary, middle and high schools.

Students who test positive for pregnancy or infection will be offered counseling and referred for medical care.

———

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.thejournalnews.com