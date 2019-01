Transit officials say a man who fell from a Manhattan subway platform avoided the wheels of a train by landing in a space between the tracks.

The man has been taken to Bellevue Hospital; his condition is not yet known.

The incident, at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, involved a northbound "F" train at the Delancey Street station.

NYC Transit spokeswoman Marisa Baldeo says three cars of the train passed over the man.