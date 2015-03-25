New York City Cat Killer Jury Still Struggling With Verdict as Deliberations Stretch Into Fifth Day

New York City jurors are struggling over a verdict despite four days of deliberations in a cat cruelty trial.

Jurors are expected to resume deliberations on Friday. They reheard state Supreme Court testimony on Thursday claiming that 37-year-old Joseph Petcka was jealous of his former girlfriend's 8-pound declawed cat, named Norman.

Petcka claims he unintentionally killed the cat in self-defense.

The testimony by Lisa Altobelli was among more than two hours of readbacks requested Thursday by jurors.

If he's convicted of aggravated animal cruelty and harassment, Petcka could face up to two years in prison.

On Wednesday, jurors told the judge they were deadlocked; he told them to keep working.