New Nicolas Cage Flick to Be Shot in India

A movie starring Nicolas Cage as a soldier-turned-mystic bent on revenge will be shot in India early next year, an executive of the film's producer, Virgin Comics, said Friday.

Self-improvement guru Deepak Chopra is working on the script for "The Sadhu (The Holy Man)," to be directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, said Gotham Chopra, chief creative officer of Virgin Comics. Gotham Chopra is Deepak Chopra's son.

The film is an adaptation of a comic book series about English soldier James Jensen, who is on the hunt in India for the man who murdered his family.

"Our goal is to start filming in India in early 2008," Gotham Chopra told The Associated Press.

"Nick chose Shekhar to direct the film. The sadhu is an iconic character," Gotham Chopra said. "He is an Indian equivalent of the samurai. He is the spiritual warrior of the mind."

Cage became interested in the project after reading the comic last year.

"We sat down and talked to him about India and sadhus," Gotham Chopra said. "The story is very much set here and everybody including Nick loves the idea of shooting it in India."

Virgin Comics is a year-old partnership involving British billionaire Richard Branson, Deepak Chopra and Kapur.

Cage, 43, won an Oscar for 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas." His screen credits also include "World Trade Center," "Adaptation" and "Matchstick Men."