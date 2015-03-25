New Member Joins NTSB

Deborah Hersman (search) was sworn in Monday as the fifth member of the National Transportation Safety Board (search), replacing John Goglia, whose term expired Dec. 31.

Hersman served on the staff of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (search) for five years. She worked on transportation safety and security legislation, including the law that created a truck and bus safety administration in the Transportation Department.

Hersman holds a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and a master's from George Mason University.

