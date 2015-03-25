Nebraska Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Crossbow at Neighbor

Lincoln police arrested a 49-year-old man accused of firing a crossbow at his neighbor.

The man got into an argument with his 25-year-old neighbor about the breed of the neighbor's dog Saturday evening, officer Katie Flood said. The owner said the dog was a pit bull, but the older man said it was a Labrador.

After the argument, police said the older man went into his apartment and returned with a black crossbow.

Officers said the man shot the crossbow when his neighbor tried to extend his hand to apologize.

Police were called, and the man was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and other violations.