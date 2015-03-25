Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Calls House Arrest Extension Illegal

The political party of Myanmar's detained pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi said the extension of her house arrest Saturday is unlawful and would hurt efforts at national reconciliation.

The statement from the National League from Democracy was its first public acknowledgment that the ruling junta had renewed an order confining Suu Kyi to her home. The government has still not made any official announcement of its action.

The statement said the party had "learnt with regret that authorities have continued to hold ... Aung San Suu Kyi under the same anti-subversion law" under which she has been held for the past three years. She was originally detained on the basis of being a threat to public order.

"Since there is no proof of security threat, the extension of her detention is not in accordance with national law and the extension will not benefit the national reconciliation process," said the statement signed by the NLD Central Executive Committee.