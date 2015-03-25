Muslim Group Wants Investigation Into Students Arrests at Speech

A prominent Muslim group is calling on UC Irvine to investigate the arrests of 11 students during a raucous lecture where Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren spoke about U.S.-Israel relations earlier this week.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council sent a letter Wednesday to UC Irvine Chancellor Michael Drake saying it is unclear what laws the students broke.

The group says schools should not discourage students from expressing their First Amendment rights.

Oren's speech was interrupted by shouting and protests multiple times Monday night.

Eleven students were cited for disturbing a public event and released.

Earlier, the UCI Muslim Student Union issued an email condemning Oren's appearance. It was not clear if the arrested students were members of the group.