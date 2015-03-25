MTV Censoring Eminem's Rear

Eminem's moon has been eclipsed. MTV (search) plans to edit out a shot of the rapper exposing his rear end to the audience at the 2004 Movie Awards when the show is broadcast Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT, a network representative confirmed Monday.

Eminem (search), who performed at the Saturday night taping with his group D12, appeared onstage dressed in a long red wig and jeans in a parody of Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose.

He repeatedly groped and flashed a studded codpiece in front of the cameras and the thousands of people in the live audience. Toward the end of the performance, he pulled down his trousers and flashed his bare backside at the audience.

Representatives for MTV immediately said on Saturday night that Eminem's act would be sanitized for broadcast by editing around the stunt.

Eminem's representatives declined immediate comment.

Eminem also dropped trou earlier this year during a performance in Germany, but ever since Janet Jackson's (search) Super Bowl stunt, broadcasters have tried to keep everyone's clothes on — at least while they're on camera.