Mountain Wildfire Creeps Close to Casinos, Resorts in Lake Tahoe

A wildfire at Lake Tahoe is burning on a mountain within about a half mile of the main casino district in downtown Stateline.

Fire crews responded to about a one acre blaze at about 10:25 a.m. in the tree line behind the casinos in the area of Upper Lake Parkway Drive.

Fire officials say no homes are immediately threatened, however strong winds appear to be pushing the fire northeast toward the residential area of lower Kingsbury Grade.

Wind gusts up to 44 mph have been reported nearby at Edgewood Gold Course.