Mountain Lion Attacks South Dakota Man

A South Dakota man said he was attacked by a mountain lion.

Ryan Hughes, of Rapid City, said he was ice fishing Saturday at Sheridan Lake, and a lion jumped him as he left the ice and stepped into the woods.

The lion had a fresh kill in its mouth, Hughes said.

Before he could react, Hughes said the big cat jumped on top of him, knocking him on his back.

Hughes said he put his hands in front of his face and started kicking wildly.

The lion retreated, but it left the man with deep gashes on his arm, and scratches and punctures on his face.

Hughes said he reported the attack to the Game, Fish and Parks Department.