More Mudslides, Floods Predicted in Wildfire-Ravaged Southern California

Stormy weather is still threatening floods and mudslides in areas of Southern California that were burned bare by wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches through Saturday afternoon for burn areas as well as for valleys, foothills and coastal areas from Ventura to San Diego counties and the Inland Empire.

Meteorologists say the second wave of a Pacific storm front could dump an inch of rain or more, with showers, isolated thunderstorms and possible lightning strikes.

Jamie Meier, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard, says some Los Angeles County foothills have received more than 4 inches of rain since the first wave of storms moved in Thursday.

On Friday, a mudslide inundated streets in the Sierra Madre foothills northeast of downtown Los Angeles, closing some streets for several hours. Another slide left about 3 feet of mud on a road in the San Fernando Valley community of Sylmar.

There's also a winter storm warning out through Saturday for Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas. The mountains could get an additional 2 feet of snow along with gusty winds that could reduce visibility and make mountain roads treacherous.

Snow levels could fall to 4,500 feet.

