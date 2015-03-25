Monkey Business at Tokyo Train Station

The commute to work turned into some serious monkey business for Japanese commuters after a slippery simian showed up at a Tokyo train station.

A standoff developed at the Shibuya Station after the wild monkey was spotted near ticket gates. About 30 cops, some with nets, chased the animal as commuters snapped photos with their cell phones.

The monkey escaped the officers and is still at large. (AP)

Snake 'Attacker' Shot

A Michigan State Police trooper fatally shot a nearly 7-foot long red-tailed boa that slithered onto a road and reportedly attacked a truck.

Motorist Brian Ahlin called 911 Monday after seeing the snake in the middle of the road, just a few feet from a park. Ahlin says the snake tried to attack his truck and continued to do so, despite the fact that he repeatedly ran over the reptile.

Trooper William Coon arrived and used his .40-caliber handgun to kill the snake. (AP)

Dead Man Standing

He was a real stand-up guy, even in death.

A funeral home in Puerto Rico used a special embalming treatment to keep the body of 24-year-old Angel Pantoja Medina standing upright for a three-day wake in his mother's San Juan home.

Donning a New York Yankees cap and sunglasses, Pantoja was mourned by relatives while propped upright in the living room.

"[Angel] wanted to be happy, standing," his brother Carlos told the El Nuevo Dia newspaper

The owner of the Marin Funeral Home, Damaris Marin, told The Associated Press the mother asked him to fulfill her dead son's last wish.

Pantoja was found dead Friday underneath a bridge in San Juan and buried Monday. Police were investigating. (AP)

Balloon of Mass Destruction?

A teen prankster in Florida was charged with throwing a deadly missile after the missile — a water balloon — cracked a car windshield.

Gary Desrouilleres, 19, who admitted to police that he had thrown the balloon from another car, apologized for the incident, but was arrested and held on $10,250 bond.

Blame My Predecessor

If you have a problem with the way they're running things in Ireland, the Prime Minister doesn't want to hear it.

Listed numbers for new Prime Minister Brian Cowen take callers to a voicemail message, which redirects them to the constituency office of Bertie Ahern, who stepped down from the same post in May.

Once a strong economy, Ireland is now faced with its first recession in 25 years, Reuters reported.

