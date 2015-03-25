Monday, May 3: Great Escape

On today's edition of "DaySide" with Linda Vester:

Great Escape: Forty-three-year-old Mississippi truck driver Thomas Hamill (search) escaped from his Iraqi kidnappers after three weeks in captivity. We'll find out how he did it and get reaction from his family.

Changing of the Guard: U.S. Marine commanders are switching out the Iraqi general in command of the new force in Fallujah. Who is his replacement? And can he be trusted? We’ll get insight from Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt, deputy director for Coalition Operations.

Opposites Attract: She is known as a tough political operator and presidential adviser. But what is it like to live with her and her Democratic hubby James Carville? We’ll get the real deal from Mary Matalin, author of “Letters to my Daughters.”

Testing Teachers: If you found out your child's teacher had taken a certification exam should you think you'd have the right to know how they did? We’ll ask Susan Snyder, education reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

