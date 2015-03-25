Mild Quake Shakes Southern California

A moderate earthquake shook most of Southern California (search) early Sunday, rattling nerves along with homes and businesses. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage, authorities said.

The magnitude-5.5 quake struck about 8:40 a.m. and was centered 20 miles south of Palm Springs (search), according to a preliminary report by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Nadege Gelayen, assistant manager of Cafe des Beaux-Arts (search), a restaurant in nearby Palm Desert, said the quake lasted six to seven seconds and shook doors and plates.

"Nothing was broken. But it was pretty scary. It was a big one," Gelayen said.

Charlotte Callahan, who owns the Calla Lily Inn in Palm Springs, said the quake had a rolling sensation that startled some out-of-town guests.

"I walked outside and we did have some guests outside, talking about the quake," she said. "They said, 'I didn't know you had those here!"'

The quake was felt as far west as Los Angeles and as far south as San Diego, 75 miles southwest of Palm Springs.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said she received dozens of calls about the quake but hadn't received any word about injuries or damage. In Los Angeles County, there also were no reports of damage.