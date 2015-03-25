Mike Huckabee Says He's Apologized to Mitt Romney for Mormon Comments

Mike Huckabee said Wednesday that he has apologized to rival Mitt Romney for questioning his Mormon faith in an upcoming article in The New York Times Magazine.

Huckabee spoke with the former Massachusetts governor after a Republican presidential debate in Iowa.

"I went to him. I just wanted to make sure that he heard directly from me, face to face, eyeball to eyeball, that I truly was sorry that that had come out that it looked like I had taken some shot at his faith," Huckabee said. "I absolutely did not, and I would not do that and so I apologized because I felt like I owed him that."

Huckabee told CNN that he did not originally want to talk about Romney's religion for the article, to be published Sunday.

"I said 'I don't want to go there.' I don't know much about it," Huckabee said.

In the article, Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, asks, "Don't Mormons believe that Jesus and the devil are brothers?"

Romney told FOX News Wednesday that Huckabee's comments were not accurate but that he has accepted the apology.

"Following the debate Mike Huckabee apologized for that, if you will, traditional smear on our faith ...and I of course accepted his apology," he said. "But look we face real challenges in this country, we have different experiences among the different candidates, we have different views on issues and we really shouldn't be attacking a person's religion in this nation, we shouldn't be dividing America based on religion."

Romney, vying to become the first Mormon elected president, said Wednesday that church leaders in Salt Lake City had already addressed the question raised by Huckabee. And he initially took offense to the comment.

"But I think attacking someone's religion is really going too far. It's just not the American way, and I think people will reject that," Romney told NBC's "Today" show before the Wednesday debate.

Asked if he believed Huckabee was speaking in a coded language to evangelicals, Romney praised his rival as a "good man trying to do the best he can," but he added, "I don't believe that the people of this country are going to choose a person based on their faith and what church they go to."

Huckabee has been surging in recent opinion polls, taking the GOP lead in Iowa and pressing closer to Rudy Giuliani in polling.

The former Massachusetts governor also was asked why he used the term "Mormon" only once last week in a highly publicized speech about religion in which he said he was proud of his faith.

"Actually, we prefer the name 'The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,"' he said. "'Mormon' used to be a nickname and I don't use it a lot, but now and then I do because people know what faith I'm referring to, and I talked about 'my faith' a number of times, and I don't imagine anybody is confused about what faith I have."

Huckabee's campaign released a statement earlier Wednesday claiming his remarks were taken out of context:

"In fact, the full context of the exchange makes it clear that Governor Huckabee was illustrating his unwillingness to answer questions about Mormonism and to avoid addressing theological questions during this campaign," the statement said.

The authoritative Encyclopedia of Mormonism, published in 1992, does not refer to Jesus and Satan as brothers. It speaks of Jesus as the son of God and of Satan as a fallen angel, which is a Biblical account.

A spokeswoman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Huckabee's question is usually raised by those who wish to smear the Mormon faith rather than clarify doctrine.

"We believe, as other Christians believe and as Paul wrote, that God is the father of all," said the spokeswoman, Kim Farah. "That means that all beings were created by God and are his spirit children. Christ, on the other hand, was the only begotten in the flesh and we worship him as the son of God and the savior of mankind. Satan is the exact opposite of who Christ is and what he stands for."

Romney also defended his first negative ad of the presidential campaign in Iowa, where Huckabee has erased Romney's long-standing lead in the polls. The spot, which began airing Tuesday, highlights Huckabee's support for in-state tuition for the children of illegal immigrants when he was governor of Arkansas, as well as his support for their being eligible for scholarships.

"It's not negative; it's accurate," Romney said. "It's an ad that shows the differences on a very important topic, and actually, if you agree with Mike Huckabee's positions, it's a positive ad for him. If you agree with my position, it's a positive ad for me."

Romney dismissed Huckabee's rise in the polls — saying he's seen similar surges from GOP rivals John McCain, Rudy Giuliani and Fred Thompson — but he said scrutiny will follow his rival's rise to the top tier.

"I think Mike was desperately hoping that we would get through this without people taking a close look at his positions and his record, but his record on immigration, on pardons for criminals, on reducing the penalties for meth lab dealers, on taxing and spending — he increased spending from $6 billion to $16 billion. I think those features in his record will cause those numbers to turn around," Romney said.

FOX News' Serafin Gomez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.