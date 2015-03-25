Michigan Man, 70, Arrested in Detroit Casino Bomb Scare

Authorities have arrested a 70-year-old man in connection with suspicious objects first thought to be pipe bombs left in a parking garage at Detroit's Motor City Casino.

The man, from the suburb of Eastpointe, was arrested about 1 a.m. Monday at home after authorities reviewed security video, Detroit police spokesman James Tate said. Police have not released the suspect's identity, but Tate said he was at the casino.

Police on Sunday found several devices in the garage. They were detonated electronically at a safe distance from the casino and were devoid of explosive material.

The four-story garage was closed for about six hours. Officials said the casino itself wasn't considered in danger and therefore wasn't evacuated.