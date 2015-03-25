Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers' Office Vandalized Over Iraq War

Vandals upset over the Iraq war defaced U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers' office overnight, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The unknown individuals splattered red paint on the Lansing building and put up a sign saying the Republican has "blood" on his hands. They also spray painted the sidewalk with the words "no more deaths," glued shut the front door of the building and destroyed security cameras, said Andy Keiser, Rogers' chief of staff.

Sheriff's deputies were providing extra security at the Brighton home where Rogers lives with his wife and two children, Keiser said.

"The aggressive destruction of federal property and vandalism was a callous attempt to intimidate Congressman Rogers and his staff," he said in a statement.

"We all are entitled to our own opinion on the situation in Iraq, but we are not entitled to destruction of taxpayer property and intimidation of federal officials."

The FBI, U.S. Capitol police and Lansing police were investigating.

Rogers has supported President Bush's decision to pursue the war in Iraq four years ago but has opposed Bush's recent plan to send extra troops to Baghdad.