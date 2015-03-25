Miami Helps Italian Family Whose Son Was Hit by Stray Bullet

The city of Miami is helping an Italian family whose 6-year-old son was shot by a stray bullet while celebrating New Year's Eve there.

The boy, Andrea Fregonese, was released from the intensive care unit of Jackson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, but remains there for treatment of his chest wound.

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado says Fregonese was in serious but stable condition.

Fregonese was shot hours after authorities urged Miami residents to stop firing guns into the air to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Regalado says toys will be brought to the boy Monday and his family has been offered a furnished apartment near the hospital, meals from two restaurants and free trips around the city from a cab company.