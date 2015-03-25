Mexican Navy Seizes Over 7 Tons of Cocaine

The Mexican navy says it has seized 7.7 tons of cocaine from an unspecified kind of boat and detained five Mexican citizens onboard.

Navy Secretary Mariano Francisco Saynez says the navy acted on a tip from the U.S. Coast Guard, which detected the vessel in international Pacific waters last weekend.

Saynez says the boat and the five alleged drug traffickers plucked from it are being transported to the port of Salina Cruz in Mexico's Oaxaca state, where they will arrive on Monday.

Mexico's government has seized more than 70 tons of cocaine since President Felipe Calderon took office in December 2006 and launched a crackdown against drug trafficking.