Memorial Held for Slain Swedish Foreign Minister

With intensive security surrounding them, dignitaries from around the world honored slain Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Lindh (search) Friday as a peerless diplomat whose concern for democracy and equality showed no bounds.

As 1,300 guests gathered inside the Stockholm City Hall for the 90-minute private memorial held by Lindh's Social Democratic Party (search), prosecutors said they would seek a court order to keep the 35-year-old drifter arrested for her killing in custody for another week.

If the judge approves the request at a hearing scheduled for later today "then we will get one more week to investigate," prosecutor Ola Sjoestrand told The Associated Press.

Lindh, 46, had been foreign minister since 1998 and was touted as a future prime minister of the Scandinavian country of 9 million. She was stabbed in the chest, stomach and arms Sept. 10 as she shopped at the Nordiska Kompaniet (search) department store. After hours of surgery, she died the next day.

Inside the red-bricked room of City Hall where the annual Nobel Prize banquet is held, guests including European Commission President Romano Prodi, former chief U.N. weapons inspector Hans Blix and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf sat before a grand staircase that served as a stage and heard eulogies from Prime Minister Goeran Persson, Greek Foreign Minister George Papandreou and EU External Relations Commissioner Chris Patten.

"We shall carry the memory of Anna with us as an invisible treasure from which to gather strength," Persson said.

Papandreou, who lived and studied in Sweden, called Lindh a diplomat without equal and decried her death.

"We politicians don't always take time to put words to our emotions, but you were an exception," he said in fluent Swedish. "You dared to be sincere."

As he stepped down from the staircase landing, he placed an olive branch in front a large photo of her.

Calling Lindh "a woman who loved the world and who was loved by the world," Patten said she was unusual among diplomats.

"Anna had no problems in using ethics and foreign policy in the same sentence," he said.

Security around the event was intensive with canal locks closed, private flights banned and hundreds of extra police on the streets. In the waters surrounding the building, patrol boats moved back and forth. Police snipers were stationed atop neighboring buildings.

Lindh's killing brought back memories of Prime Minister Olof Palme (search), who was shot and killed in 1986 as he walked home from a movie with his wife. Like Lindh, he had no bodyguards with him at the time.

Police have received the results from DNA testing that could link the 35-year-old drifter in custody to Lindh's slaying, but they wouldn't say if the results matched genetic material found near the crime scene.

Gunnar Falk, the suspect's lawyer, did not immediately return a phone message left at his office by AP. He has said that the suspect was not involved in the killing.

A separate private memorial service was held at the store where Lindh was stabbed. A store spokeswoman said the giant mound of flowers and handwritten cards left in front of the store by grieving Swedes would be moved to City Hall Saturday morning.

On Friday morning, Swedes were still signing condolence books, leaving messages of remorse to Lindh's husband and two boys.