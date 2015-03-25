Melbourne City Council May Name Street 'AC/DC Lane'

The Australian rock band that belted out "Highway to Hell" (search) could soon stroll down a lane named in their honor.

The Melbourne City Council is considering renaming Corporation Lane, a narrow downtown alley, AC/DC Lane (search) as a tribute to the band.

"They are probably the most successful Australian band ever and they really do have a connection to Melbourne," council city services committee chairwoman Kimberly Kitching said Monday.

One of the band's famous video clips, for the song "Long Way to the Top," was filmed on the back of a truck in a Melbourne street.

She said the council would make a decision on the name change within the next month, but it had already received broad community support.

AC/DC already has a street named after it in Madrid.