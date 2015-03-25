Mel Books to Animate 'Spaceballs' Into a TV Series

Mel Brooks to turn 1987 sci-fi spoof `Spaceballs' into an animated television series

Mel Brooks, whose comedy hits include "The Producers" and "Blazing Saddles," is bringing his sci-fi spoof "Spaceballs" to television in cartoon form.

"Spaceballs: The Animated Series" will air on the G4 television network beginning next fall, it was announced Wednesday.

The 1987 film, which starred Brooks, Rick Moranis and John Candy, parodied "Star Wars" and other sci-fi movies. The new animated version will poke fun at blockbuster movies, reality TV, politics and pop culture.

Brooks, 80, will write the pilot episode and voice two of the show's characters.

"Spaceballs: The Animated Series" is the result of a partnership among the G4 network, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Brooksfilms Ltd. and Berliner Film Companie GmbH.

